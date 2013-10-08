Nikon D610 DSLR camera announced to replace D600, faster frame rate and that's about it

Nikon has announced an upgrade to the popular D600 with a few tweaks and improvements, but essentially the same specifications as before.

The Nikon D610 is a full-frame DSLR camera with a 24.3-megapixel FX-format CMOS sensor, an ISO range of 100 to 6,400 that is extendable to 50 to 25,600 (equivalent), and features the same EXPEED 3 image processor as its predecessor.

The major change is that it is faster, being able to shoot at 6 frames-per-second in both FX and DX formats. There is also a new Quiet Release burst mode which reduces the sound of the mirror return mechanism to capture stills at 3 fps when noise is an issue, such as shooting wildlife.

The D610 boasts a Multi-CAM 4800 39-point AF system, Advanced Scene Recognition with a 2,016-pixel RGB metering sensor, and is capable of recording video in Full HD 1080p at 30p, 25p and 24p. There are also 60p, 50p and 25p options if recording in 720p.

It will output live 1080p video uncompressed through HDMI.

A number of creative tools are available in-camera, with modes including Time-lapse Shooting, HDR, in-camera editing, and picture controls to customise the look of stills and video.

The camera is compatible with Nikon's WU-1b Mobile Adapter to add Wi-Fi to the mix, and the battery life is claimed to last approximately 900 shots of still image shooting or 60 minutes of video shooting before needing a recharge.

The rear monitor is a 3.2-inch 921k-dot wide-viewing angle LCD display and Nikon boasts a fast start-up time of 0.13 seconds. Shutter release time lag is claimed to be approximately 0.052 seconds.

Available from 18 October in the UK, the Nikon D610 will retail for £1,799.99 for the body alone, £2,299.99 in a 24-85mm lens kit.