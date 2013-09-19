Nikon 1 goes waterproof with AW1, the first submersible compact system camera

Here's something you might not have anticipated from Nikon - the camera-maker has introduced the Nikon 1 AW1, a tough and waterproof compact system camera. The first in the world, no less.

Submersible down to 15 metres , the new camera will need to don one of its two available waterproof lenses to keep the wet stuff at bay. There's an 11-27.5mm (30-75mm equivalent) f/3.5-5.6 and a 10mm (27mm equivalent) f/2.8 available separately. It is also compatible with other Nikon 1 lenses, even though they will render the system no longer waterproof when mounted.

In addition the Nikon 1 AW1 is also dustproof, shockproof and freeze-proof. It's an all-round hard nut.

In a similar fashion to the Nikon 1 J3, the AW1 comes loaded with a 14.2-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor and the Expeed 3A processing engine. No new sensor here, instead it's all about new design.

With all that hardiness comes a bit of added bulk, but the AW1 remains small in the hand. Ideal for those outdoor adventures or, indeed, those underwater ones if you're in to diving, water sports or are looking for a dedicated waterproof camera that's a cut above a compact.

Also on board are the staple Nikon 1 features: 1080p movie capture, 15fps burst shooting, smart photo selector to pick the best shot from a burst of snaps, slow view to shoot before the shutter has been pressed, motion snapshot to "animate" a still image, and the super-fast hybrid autofocus system which claims to be the world's fastest. Whew, that's quite the list.

We've had an initial play with the Nikon 1 AW1 ahead of its announcement, including in a tank of water, to get an idea of what the camera is like. Take a read below:

Available from 10 October priced at £750 with its kit lens, the Nikon 1 AW1 will come in black, white or silver finishes. If the 10mm waterproof lens has captured your attention then that will retail for £300 on its own and is available only in black.