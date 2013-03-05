Nikon Coolpix P330 finally brings larger sensor size to the P-series

Nikon's often sat a little behind in the high-end compact camera stakes, but the latest Nikon Coolpix P330 looks to redress the balance. This latest "performance" model comes equipped with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, finally upping the physical sensor size in the P-series for the first time.

The update to the P310 of last year, the Coolpix P330 maintains much of its former model's high points: it's small and light and so it's easily pocketable, yet has plenty of high-end features to froth at the mouth over.

READ: Nikon Coolpix P310 review

Along with the new backlit 12-megapixel CMOS sensor comes a new lens in order to provide ample coverage. The 5x optical zoom delivers a 24-120mm equivalent zoom with a maximum aperture range beginning at a f/1.8 and dipping to f/5.9 when at full zoom. It's no less bright than its predecessor, because the P330 has a longer zoom range.

The sensor combined with the Expeed C2 processor can deliver images from ISO 100-6400, or up to an ISO 12,800 equivalent when using the extended Hi2 setting.

There's also the latest generation of Nikon's vibration reduction technology on board, as is the same 99-point autofocus system as found in the P330's predecessor.

As well as JPEG capture it's possible to shoot raw files, while moving images are catered for by 1080p capture at a variety of frame rates. GPS (global positioning) is part of the package and while Wi-Fi compatibility is also possible, you'll need to buy into the WU-1a wireless unit in order to get in on the sharing action.

There's plenty here for the high-end compact user and it's about time the P-series got on board with the larger sensor size. Due 21 March, the P330 will set you back a reasonable £350 upon launch.

Sounds good to us, although we're not sold on the white finish model shown here which - solely judging from the press shots - looks too plasticky to us. Best stick to the black finish.