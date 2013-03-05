  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Nikon camera news

Nikon Coolpix P330 finally brings larger sensor size to the P-series

|
1/7  
Best photo places in Bristol: Secret spots you'll want to snap
Best photo places in Bristol: Secret spots you'll want to snap

Nikon's often sat a little behind in the high-end compact camera stakes, but the latest Nikon Coolpix P330 looks to redress the balance. This latest "performance" model comes equipped with a 1/1.7-inch sensor, finally upping the physical sensor size in the P-series for the first time.

The update to the P310 of last year, the Coolpix P330 maintains much of its former model's high points: it's small and light and so it's easily pocketable, yet has plenty of high-end features to froth at the mouth over.

READ: Nikon Coolpix P310 review

Along with the new backlit 12-megapixel CMOS sensor comes a new lens in order to provide ample coverage. The 5x optical zoom delivers a 24-120mm equivalent zoom with a maximum aperture range beginning at a f/1.8 and dipping to f/5.9 when at full zoom. It's no less bright than its predecessor, because the P330 has a longer zoom range.

The sensor combined with the Expeed C2 processor can deliver images from ISO 100-6400, or up to an ISO 12,800 equivalent when using the extended Hi2 setting.

There's also the latest generation of Nikon's vibration reduction technology on board, as is the same 99-point autofocus system as found in the P330's predecessor.

As well as JPEG capture it's possible to shoot raw files, while moving images are catered for by 1080p capture at a variety of frame rates. GPS (global positioning) is part of the package and while Wi-Fi compatibility is also possible, you'll need to buy into the WU-1a wireless unit in order to get in on the sharing action. 

There's plenty here for the high-end compact user and it's about time the P-series got on board with the larger sensor size. Due 21 March, the P330 will set you back a reasonable £350 upon launch.

Sounds good to us, although we're not sold on the white finish model shown here which - solely judging from the press shots - looks too plasticky to us. Best stick to the black finish.

PopularIn Cameras
Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera: What to expect?
Best photo places in Bristol: Secret spots you'll want to snap
Canon PowerShot SX740 HS packs 40x zoom into compact body
The most famous ghost photographs ever taken
Xiaomi Mi A2 brings dual camera smarts in Android One package
Glorious GoPro photos of our amazing, beautiful world
Comments