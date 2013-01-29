Nikon Coolpix AW110 and Coolpix S31 waterproof compacts announced

Nikon's flurry of camera kit continues, this time with the S31 and AW110 Coolpix waterproof cameras. The AW110 is by far the more exciting of the two, being more like a GoPro than a conventional camera. The S31 is more a tough cam for the family, designed to take plenty of knocks and bashes while on holiday.

With the AW110 you get a 16-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor capable of shooting 1080p movies through a 5x wide-angle lens. On the back is a 3-inch OLED screen, which is a big bonus over the likes of GoPro. Throw in built-in Wi-Fi and GPS and you have a really feature-packed tough cam. Nikon has even included an altimeter for climbers and a hydro-barometer for divers.

A clever action cam control mode is included so you can operate the AW110 when you are underwater or in situations where your hands can't access the physical controls. All you need do is swing the camera left or right to control it. The AW110 will launch in camouflage, blue, black and orange.

The S31 is a touch different. The whole camera features big buttons and very clear menus so anyone in the family can get to grips with it. On the back is a 2.7-inch LCD screen with a 3x optical zoom lens sitting in front of a 10-megapixel sensor.

The camera can shoot 720p video down to a depth of 5 metres, is shockproof to 1.2 metres and dustproof. Shooting buttons are deliberately on the sides of the camera to stop younger photographers sticking their fingers in the way of the lens.

The S31 will ship in yellow, pink, blue and white and will be going on sale on 21 February for £99. The AW110 will ship on the same day, priced at £329.