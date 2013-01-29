Nikon adds Wi-Fi to Coolpix S9500, groups in S9400 and S5200

Nikon has added Wi-Fi to its top-of-the-range, high zoom Coolpix S9500. Designed to help users share pictures over social networks, the camera doesn't skimp on spec, including an 18.1-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS image sensor and Nikkor 22x optical zoom lens with a focal range of 25-550mm.

Full HD 1080p video recording is a stand-out feature, with the option to film sequential clips as one long movie. Built-in GPS allows you to geotag photos and there's a 3-inch OLED touchscreen on the back.

Available in four colours - black, silver, red and brown - the Nikon Coolpix S9500 will cost £299.99 when it comes out on 21 February.

Another Wi-Fi-enabled S model to be added to the line-up is the Nikon Coolpix S5200. Its lesser spec'ed 16-megapixel camera and Nikkor 6x zoom lens allows it to come in at a tighter price point, but its 3-inch OLED touchscreen and Full HD 1080p video recording still offer high-end features.

It comes in five colours - black, silver, red, brown and plum - and will be priced at £179.99.

Finally, for those who want quality but don't really care about the social sharing aspect, there is the Coolpix S9400. It's got a the same 18.1-megapixel CMOS sensor as the S9500, an 18x Nikkor zoom lens, 3-inch OLED touchscreen and Full HD video recording.

It comes in silver black, red and white and will set you back £249.99.

Both the S5200 and S9400 will also be released on 21 February.