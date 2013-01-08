Nikon Coolpix S6500 and Coolpix S2700 announced

Nikon has added two new Coolpix compact cameras to its portfolio: the Coolpix S6500 and Coolpix S2700.

The Coolpix S6500 comes with Wi-Fi built in, so you can share your images quickly and easily, with compatibility with Android and iPhone - once you've installed the app - giving you remote control of the camera.

The S6500 packs in 12x optical zoom lens giving you a 25-300mm range, with a max aperture of f/3.1 and a backside-illuminated 16-megapixel CMOS sensor lying at the heart of the camera.

There are plenty of smart shooting modes on offer, including panorama and 3D, along with all the normal scene modes.

The Coolpix S6500 is exclusive to DSGi in the UK (that's Currys, PC World), and has a 3-inch, 460k-dot display around the back. The S6500 will come in six colour options, including silver, black, white, red, orange.

No word on pricing, it will be available from 7 February 2013.

Nikon Coolpix S2700

The Coolpix S2700 on the other hand is a slim compact camera with a 20.7mm thick body, so it will slip into your pocket with ease.

It has a 6x optical zoom lens on the front, with a f/3.5 maximum aperture with a 16-megapixel CCD sensor inside.

There's a range of smart shooting functions, including the likes of smile timer and skin softening, as well as "glamour" retouching options, which we assume make you looks glamorous, rather than looking like a glamour model.

The Coolpix S2700 will be exclusive to Argos in the UK, from 8 January 2013, and comes in a selection of colours: black, red, blue, purple and pink with art. No word on pricing just yet.