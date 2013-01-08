Nikon expands Nikon 1 line with J3 and S1 models, new lenses

Nikon has announced two additional models to its family of Nikon 1 compact system cameras: the Nikon 1 J3 and the Nikon 1 S1, the first model in a new S-series.

The Nikon 1 S1 pushes the company's compact system camera platform in a slightly different direction, starting a new line of cameras that promise to be stylish and straightforward.

The Nikon 1 S1 loses most of the physical controls exhibited by the J family, so although it retains the interchangeable lens system and the Nikon CX format sensor, along with the acclaimed speed of shooting and focusing, it handles more like a compact camera.

Nikon 1 S1

This means that rather than a mode dial, you'll be controlling the camera through the user interface on the display, although that's been designed to give you quick access to the shooting features on offer.

The Nikon 1 S1 still gives you access to things like manual controls and aperture and shutter priority shooting modes, but we suspect users will be more likely to point and shoot.

At the heart of the Nikon 1 S1 is a 10-megapixel sensor offering ISO 100-6400, with capture speeds up to 60fps. You get 1080p movie capture, as well as a whole range of creative shooting modes and effects.

Nikon 1 S1

The Nikon 1 S1 comes in a selectionof colours, including black, white, pink, red and khaki, with matching lenses. It is compatible with existing Nikon 1 system lenses.

The Nikon 1 S1 with 11-27.5mm kit lens will cost you £479.99, available from 7 February 2013.

If you're looking for more advanced control over your Nikon 1 camera, then the Nikon 1 J3 is for you. Significantly, the J3 features the mode dial that the S1 loses, meaning you can switch between shooting modes quickly and easily.

Nikon 1 J3

The J3 has an aluminium body for that premium feel and comes in a little more expensive than the S1, at £579.99 for the Nikon 1 J3 with 10-30mm kit lens. It will be available in black, white, silver, red and beige, with matching kit lenses.

The Nikon 1 J1 uses the same second-gen Nikon 1 system as the S1, with the Expeed 3A processing engine delivering impressive speeds, with 15fps autofocus shooting, or up to 60fps with a fixed focus point.

The J3 has a 14.2-megapixel sensor with ISO running from 100-6400. Again it's the compact CX-format sensor designed specifically for this line of Nikon system cameras.

Nikon 1 J3

Nikon has also added two new Nikkor lenses for the Nikon 1 system. A new ultra wide-angle 6.7-13mm lens (18-35mm in 35mm terms) has a 100 degree angle of view, with a f/3.5 max aperture. It will be available from 7 March, for £459.99.

The 10-100mm (27-270mm) zoom lens has a max aperture of f/4.0, so is a little slow, but features vibration reduction to help keep those long zoom shots sharp. It will be available from 7 February, yours for £479.99.