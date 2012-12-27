  Nikon 1 series refresh incoming: J3 and new S1 models anticipated

If rumours are anything to go by, then the Consumer Electronics Show will be the stage to reveal Nikon's latest 1-series cameras: the Nikon 1 J3 and alleged Nikon 1 S1.

In what would be among the shortest of product cycles we've yet seen for a compact system camera, if the rumour mill is on the mark with this one then the Nikon 1 J3 will appear less than five months after the Nikon 1 J2 was first announced.

READ: Nikon 1 J2 review

What the J3 will bring to the fold is unclear, but it could be the product that's more aligned with many consumers' initial expectations of what the 1-series should have been from the offset: more enthusiast targeted. Perhaps it'll be the model that focuses on layout, mode dials and the addition of a hotshoe more than being a simple resolution upgrade.

We suggest so as, if the rumoured entry-level Nikon 1 S1 is also revealed, then this will set a new budget benchmark for Nikon's point-and-shoot-style compact system camera. That would then sit the cameras into three more distinct categories: point-and-shoot S-series, consumer J-series, and the more enthusiast V-series.

Whether the rumours will ring true is yet to be seen. Pocket-lint will be out at CES 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to bring you all the latest in the new year, so watch this space...