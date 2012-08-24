  Nikon D600 FX-format DSLR specs leak

A cheaper alternative to Nikon’s all seeing, all doing Nikon D800 looks set to be revealed imminently, after specs purporting to belong to the FX-format Nikon D600 were leaked on the internet.

There’s no official word from Nikon or photos (the pic above is a mock-up, if you couldn't already tell) but according to Nikon Rumours, the full-frame Nikon D600 - which is expected to retail for half the price of the Nikon D800 (£2500) - could be set for an official reveal on 13 September. This would be five days before the Photokina 2012 trade show kicks off on 18 September.

As for the specs, Nikon is said to be kitting out the D600 with a 24.7-megapixel FX format sensor capable of shooting from ISO 100-6400, and a 3.2-inch, 921k-dot LCD display complete with ambient sensor control.

The Nikon D600 is also said to be able to record video in Full HD (1920x1080) at 30p, 25p and 24p as well as standard HD (1280x720) at 60p, 50p, 30p and 25p.

The weight of the camera is thought to be 850g including battery and memory cards loaded (760g without). The Nikon D800 weighs approximately 1kg, so the difference between the two is slight.

The Nikon D600 is also said to include HDMI output, a built-in AF motor and face-detection autofocus, though the leak suggests that there will be no built-in GPS.

Could this be the camera that opens up full-frame shooting to the masses?