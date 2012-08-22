Nikon Coolpix S6400: The compact for chic fashionistas

The Nikon Coolpix S6400 becomes the latest high-zoom snapper to be added to the manufacturer’s compact camera range, with a wide-angle 12x optical zoom.

Measuring 19.8mm, the Nikon Coolpix S6400 has a 16-megapixel-backlit CMOS sensor that - coupled with an ISO of up to 3200 - enables the handling of low-light and nighttime shots.

Found on the back of the camera is a 3-inch touchscreen that can be used as a virtual snapper key. Press on the area of the screen that you wish the Nikon Coolpix S6400 to focus on and it adjusts accordingly before taking the photo automatically.

There's a total of 20 different scene modes to chose from depending on your surroundings and even after you’ve taken your photos you can enhance, alter or simply play around with them with 19 different Quick Effects, including colour alteration and “toy camera” effects.

Other features of note include Nikon’s Intelligent Control Auto-Focus System, Lens-Shift Vibration Reduction and the ability to take panoramic 360 and 180-degree photographs.

Available in red, silver, black, purple and blue, the Nikon Coolpix S6400 will be available from 20 September for £229.99.

Would this be your Nikon of your choice? Tell us why in the comments below...