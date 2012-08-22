Nikon Coolpix S01: The mini compact camera smaller than your phone

Nikon has announced a new mini compact camera, the Nikon Coolpix S01, for those who want to take great shots, but not have something bulky in their bag.

Measuring 51.2 x 77 x 17.2mm and weighing 96 grams, the camera - smaller and lighter in virtually every dimension than the iPhone 4S - will sport a 10-megapixel CCD image sensor and a 3x optical zoom (29 to 87mm) alongside a 2.5-inch touchscreen display.

According to Nikon, the new graphic user interface (GUI) offers an easy-to-tap four-segment home screen that streamlines operation.

"By tapping a subject, the shutter is automatically released when focus and exposure are fixed, while various image effects set prior to shooting can be applied to pictures," Nikon says. "Additionally, simple in-camera retouching of photos can help the user relive their perfect memory."

There are six applicable scene modes - portrait, landscape, night portrait, night landscape, close-up and backlighting - as well as Easy Auto Mode that automatically picks the best one for you.

The camera uses Nikon's Expeed C2 image-processor, and comes with a built-in Xenon flash.

The Coolpix S01 will be available in September 2012 and cost $179.95 in the US. Nikon has yet to confirm a UK price for the camera. It will be available in red, black, white, silver and pink.

UPDATE The Nikon Coolpix S01 will cost £149.99 in the UK and be available from 27 September.