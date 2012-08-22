Nikon Coolpix S800c: The Android and Wi-Fi compact camera

Nikon has announced the launch of the Nikon Coolpix S800c, a new compact camera powered by the Google Android operating system. With it, users can get apps for their camera in the same way they normally do their phone.

The new camera will also come with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing photographers to quickly share their images to the usual battery of social networks like Flickr, Facebook, and Google+.

"Designed for the always-connected individual, the S800c delivers the high picture quality and superior performance expected from a Nikon camera coupled with communication functions and app-based versatility of a smartphone or tablet," says Nikon.

Users can also take advantage of the full functionality of Android technology to surf the web or even download applications and games via the Google Play store on to their S800c, just like a smartphone or tablet device.

Aside from the Google-powered OS inside, the camera will come with a 10x Nikkor zoom lens (25-250mm) and the 16-megapixel Backside Illuminated (BSI) CMOS.

Additional benefits include the ability to use a camera flash to illuminate subjects, while continuous drive mode captures up to approximately 8 frames-per-second (up to three shots), as well as 18 scene modes and creative filters including the new Toy Camera effect, Pop and Super Vivid color filters, as well as Cross Process and Peripheral Darkening filters. The camera has a maximum ISO of 3200.

As you might expect, the new Android camera will offer Full HD 1080p HD but, new to most camera users, they can be instantly uploaded to video sites such as YouTube and Vimeo.

Other specs include in-built GPS, a 3.5-inch OLED screen, WPS for for a fast secure push-button connection and the ability to transmit images and videos wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet.

The S800c will be available in September 2012 in both white and black and cost $349.95 in the US. Nikon has yet to release UK pricing details as yet.

And before you ask, no you can't make phone calls from it.

UPDATE The UK release date and price are now in. It'll be in the shops from 27 September for £379.99.