Nikon Coolpix P7700 press shots leaked

Nikon’s next-gen Coolpix advanced compact camera, the P7700, has been revealed in what look like the official press images.

Although we’re still none the wiser with regards to any official specs for the follow-up to the Nikon Coolpix P7100, rumour has it that these are expected to be unveiled on 22 August.

In the meantime we’ll have to make do with the four different angled shots of the Nikon Coolpix P7700 advanced compact camera, published on NikonRumours.com.

The rumour mill has been speculating about a supposed Nikon Coolpix P7700 since May. The biggest debate seems to lie with what kind of sensor Nikon will opt for.

The P770’s predecessor housed a 1/1.7-inch CCD sensor, but Nikon’s latest addition to its Coolpix range is expected to use a one-inch sensor as found in Nikon’s 1-series mirrorless cameras, such as the J2. If that were true, this would be Nikon's perfect answer to the Sony RX100.

No word on pricing but when the Nikon Coolpix P7100 first hit stores in October 2011 it cost £479. Whether that's an indication of what to expect from the P7700 will depend on how much truth there is in the sensor size rumours. We'll keep an ear to the ground and bring you any more info as and when we have it...

Has Nikon finally cracked the high-end compact camera concept; will the P7700 be bold enough to take on the Sony RX100? Let us know in the comments below...