Nikon D3200: The first sample images

The Nikon D3200, with its huge 24-megapixel resolution CMOS sensor, was announced to the world in the middle of April.

It's turned a lot of heads and raised just as many questions: what is the image quality like; and is it a true entry-level DSLR?

Pocket-lint had a final Nikon D3200 sample product delivered to its doors today, final firmware rollout and all. We were itching to fire off some shots the second the camera battery finished charging up.

In the gallery below are images in their original compositional form and 1000-pixel crops at a 100 per cent scale to help provide a true representation of what the files are like from this camera. We've shot up and down the ISO scale too, just to see how the camera performs at those all important high sensitivities.

Initial thoughts? Rather impressive. The camera's sensor is the same as that found in the Sony Alpha SLT-A65 and image quality between the two is certainly very similar. Not bad for £649 with an 18-55mm kit lens or £599 body only.

These are just initial snaps. We'll be testing the D3200 at length throughout this week and, rest assured, a full and final review will be available before the week is out.

Until then, get glancing over these initial shots. You never know, time permitting, we might squeeze a few extra shots in there over the coming days too...

Will the D3200's huge resolution temp you to buy?