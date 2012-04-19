  WU-1a: Nikon DSLR remote control via Android, iPhone coming

The launch of the new Nikon D3200 brings with it the chance to control your new DSLR camera using your Android smartphone.

To do so you'll have to opt for the WU-1a Wireless Mobile Adapter, a £59.99 accessory that will connect to the port on the side of the camera.

Using a dedicated app, called the Wireless Mobile Adapter Utility, you'll be able to connect your phone and your camera, so you can transfer photos to your device and share them through social networks like Facebook, or email them out.

The aim is to make it easy to share high-quality photos from your DSLR, rather than snapping a lesser photo on your phone for sharing instantly. Although, technically, you could use Eye-Fi with similar results, the Nikon accessory is not dependent on an external Wi-Fi network. Power comes from the main camera battery.

The other cool feature is being able to control your camera remotely, so you can see the live view screen and take the photo when everything looks right - ideal for shooting yourself. You'll be able to see things such as the battery level and whether it's connected to the power - something that might interest those who want to set-up the camera in a hide and retreat a safe distance.

Alternatively, if you've filled your SD card and want to make some more space, you can just transfer the content to your mobile device memory instead.

The app will be free from Google Play (although we haven't managed to find it yet) and will work with any Android 2.3 and above device. Nikon announced the WU-1a Wireless Mobile Adapter along with its latest entry-level DSLR, the Nikon 3200, today.

The WU-1a Wireless Mobile Adapter will cost £54.99 and will be available mid-May.

Nikon said that iOS support would be coming in Autumn 2012.

