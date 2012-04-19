Nikon D3200 guides you through the 24-megapixel DSLR jungle

Nikon has announced the latest addition to its entry-level DSLR camera line-up, the Nikon D3200. Rather than replacing the existing D3100 model, which will still be available, it differs fairly considerably in terms of specification and design.

Headlining the new features is a 24.2-megapixel DX format CMOS sensor. It's a new sensor for the camera, stepping up from the 14-megapixels of the D3100. One of the aims, explains Simon Iddon of Nikon UK, is to enable cropping beyond the focal range of the lens.

Sitting at the core of the D3200 is the Expeed 3 processor, rolling down from the Nikon D4 professional camera. You get an ISO range that runs from 100-6400 in normal shooting, with and extended 12800 option.

There is an 11-point autofocus system and continuous shooting is offered at 4fps. Around the back you'll find a 3.0-inch 921k-dot LCD display.

With a dedicated instant video button, you'll also be able to capture Full HD movies and those wanting to boost the audio capture over the mono built-in mic will be able to attach an external mic via the socket.

But aside from the new hardware, it’s the enhanced Guide Mode that Nikon is really pushing on the D3200. The aim is to allow newcomers to take the type of photos they want with a clever menu system.

It steps beyond the "background defocus" option that is fairly common on cameras these days and will guide you in things like taking rich and vibrant sunsets or low key shots.

But not only does it change those settings for you, it explains what has changed, ie, opened the aperture, shifted the white balance or dialled down the exposure compensation.

The Nikon D3200 will also offer wireless connectivity via the WU-1a Wireless Mobile Adapter. This optional accessory (£54.99, available mid-May) connects to the camera to give you a wireless connection to your Android smartphone using a dedicated app. Nikon says iOS compatibility is coming in Autumn 2012.

Using the WU-1a, you'll be able to transfer photos to your smartphone for instant sharing or use the remote control feature using your phone's display.

Available in black or red bodies, the Nikon D3200 will cost you £559.99 (body only) or £649.99 with the 18-55mm VR lens. The Nikon D3200 will be available from mid-May.

Of course, we've had the chance to play with Nikon's newest camera, so make sure you check out our hands-on pictures and first impressions.