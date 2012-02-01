Nikon Coolpix S30 unleashed for big-button family fun

If you're looking for a family friendly camera that you can chuck in your bag, the Nikon Coolpix S9300 and Coolpix S6300 may be a bit OTT for your needs - you may be better off with the Nikon Coolpix S30.

The S30 is designed with novice digital camera users in mind; users such as your little 'uns or your grandparents. Although it packs some decent camera tech, the S30 is really all about ease of use. There's big buttons on board, raised lenses and flashes to make finger-accidents less likely, and simple to use menus.

What's more it's waterproof up to 3 metres and can survive a bit of rough and tumble too; being shockproof from 0.8m.

It will shoot stills at 10 megapixels and video at 720p and packs a 3x Nikkor optical zoom (29–87mm) making it a much more serious player than even the most impressive smartphone snappers. On the back is a 2.7-inch LCD display and the whole system is powered by a couple of AA batteries.

"This camera really encourages everyone to have fun taking pictures, whatever your age or photography level," said comments James Loader of Nikon UK.

"We’re especially excited about the design of the camera – with a raised lens and built-in flash, the Coolpix S30 is perfect for sharing great family moments with your children."

Priced at a penny less than £100 the Nikon Coolpix S30 will hit shops at the end of next month.