Nikon Coolpix S9300 and Coolpix S6300 zoom in for serious fun

It was only a few months ago that Nikon refreshed the Coolpix S-series but the Japanese camera giant is back with a raft of new snappers for the range, including the new king of the clan - the Nikon Coolpix S9300.

The 9300 is a compact camera that blurs the lines between fun and serious by offering a wealth of camera tech packed inside its tight little chassis (30.6mm thick).

Its USP, like the recently announced Pentax Optio VS20, is its zooming capabilities. Not quite the 20x optical of its Pentax rival - it still offers a healthy Nikkor 18x lens (25 – 450 mm coverage) which should see you right for landscape action and close up fun.

The sensor is a 16-megapixel CMOS one that offers lens-shift vibration reduction and it is also capable of shooting Full HD 1080p movies. There's GPS built-in so as you can track your albums' locations and the display around the back is an impressive 3-inch 921k dot one.

Alongside the S9300 sits the S6300 which offers the same 16-megapixel sensor and Full HD movie shooting, but cuts the zoom down to a, still-healthy, 10x optical.

The S6300 does boast a 3D mode though (also found on the S9300), for those still not bored with 2011's favourite dimension, which combines two images taken from different positions to create a 3D representation.

The Coolpix S9300 comes in four colours: red, silver, black, and blue. You can add pink and gold to that list for the S6300. No word on pricing or availability just yet - we'll keep you posted.