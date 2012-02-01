Nikon Coolpix P510 boasts 42x optical zoom, becomes nosy parker's new best friend

Are you a nosy parker? Do you like to get in on the action without actually having to hone your melee skills? Nikon believes its latest Coolpix superzoom offering will have you covered.

Ahead of a big photography tradeshow in Japan this month, the company has unveiled a stack of new compact cameras and, in particular, the Coolpix P510 and Coolpix L810 - two new superzoom models due out on 22 March.

The new models, which will cost £400 and £230 respectively, replace the previous P500 and L120 models on the market.

The P510 will come with a whopping 42x optical NIKKOR zoom lens that reaches a powerful 1,000mm super-telephone focal length, down to a 24mm wide-angle. It packs a 16-megapixel back-illuminated CMOS sensor and advanced lens-shift vibration reduction, as well as a tiltable 921K-dot LCD monitor.

Sporting Full HD (1080p) movie recording with stereo sound, the Coolpix P510 can record in slow or fast motion using speeds of up to 120 fps (VGA) and comes with a built-in HDMI connector that lets you connect the camera directly to a TV.

For those that forget where they take pictures, there is built-in GPS.

Other features include an Auto HDR mode, Easy Panorama, a 3D shooting mode, and high-speed continuous shooting, allowing you to shoot up to five full-resolution shots at 6 frames per second, or up to 30 full-resolution shots at 1 fps. The new model is also Eye-Fi X2 friendly.

The Coolpix P510 comes in three colours; black, red and dark grey.

Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel L810, successor to the Coolpix L120, will offer a 26x extreme wide-angle optical zoom lens and take on the Fujifilm FinePix HS30EX, launched in January for CES.

The NIKKOR 26x optical zoom lens offers an even wider angle (than that on the P510), starting at 22.5 and going up to 585mm in range.

"An innovative side control lever ensures smooth, steady zooming throughout the entire focal range whether filming or shooting still images, and Lens shift VR (vibration reduction) counters the effects of camera shake," claims Nikon.

It is powered by AA batteries, something that will be handy if you forget to take your charger, but also worth noting will raise the running costs if you like to snap a lot of pictures.

On the video front, you get 720p HD video recording, while other features include Nikon's Anti-blur tech that "counters the effects of camera shake", ISO up to 1600, Best shot selector (BSS) which selects the sharpest of up to ten sequential shots, and 3D shooting mode.

You will also get a built-in HDMI connector and compatibility with Eye-Fi X2 wireless cards.

The COOLPIX L810 comes in four colours: Black, red, blue and bronze.