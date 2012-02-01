Nikon adds cheap and cheerful S2600, L25 and L26 cameras to Coolpix range

Nikon has expanded and refreshed its Coolpix compact camera range with a trio of easy to use and inexpensive new models: The S2600, which is an exclusive to Argos in the UK, the L25 and the L26.

The Nikon Coolpix S2600 is a 14-megapixel snapper with a NIKKOR 5x wide-angle zoom lens. ISO is from 80 to 3200 (in auto mode) and aperture range is f/3.2-6.5. It offers an Easy Auto mode, which optimises camera settings for different light situations, and there's a Scene auto selector, which chooses the best mode for different scenes (naturally).

Nikon has added four different kinds of blur reduction technology, including its proprietary e-VR (Vibration Reduction), and there's an in-camera retouch menu, with some funky editing features, such as Selective Colour, which turns a shot black and white and then adds a splash of colour to an area of your choice. It's not touchscreen, however, sporting a 2.7-inch TFT LCD display, but does offer five levels of brightness control.

The S2600 comes in three different colours - black, red and purple with line art. As previously stated, it's an Argos exclusive over here and costs £69.99.

The Nikon Coolpix L25 is only a 10-megapixel compact but offers a 3-inch rear TFT LCD monitor with five levels of brightness control. It also offers a better aperture range than the S2600, at f/2.7-6.8, although ISO is only 80 to 1600 in auto. It too sports a NIKKOR 5x wide-angle zoom lens.

Many of the in-camera features are the same, including e-VR, Easy Auto mode and Scene selector.

It comes in four colours - silver, black, red and white. And also costs £69.99.

The Nikon Coolpix L26 is nigh-on identical to the L25, sharing many features, but adds a 16-megapixel sensor to the mix.

It comes in three colours - silver, black and red - and costs £99.99.

All of the new models can also shoot 720p HD video and are available now.