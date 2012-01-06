Nikon D4 offers HTTP mode, optimised for iPhone control

Nikon's new pro DSLR camera features a HTTP mode, thanks to its inbuilt networking functionality, so you'll be able to remotely control the camera with your iPhone.

The Nikon D4 features an Ethernet port to hook up to your network, but the HTTP functions are also available via the optional WT-5 Wireless Controller.

This module connects to the side of the DSLR camera, offers a/b/g/n Wi-Fi support, and draws its power from the D4 battery, meaning you can place your camera in position and leave it to then control via HTTP (assuming it has network access).

Nikon told us that the interface has been optimised for iPad or iPhone use, but will work with other Internet-enabled devices. As the interface comes from a hosted service on the camera there is no need for an app - just a browser window.

Once connected you'll get control over the shutter, the ability of select shooting modes from P, S, A, M, live view, ISO control, focus modes, metering, white balance, file format, focus position and movie start/stop. You'll also get a remote viewer, so you can browse images, watch slideshows or download images.

We've seen a demo of the remote control function on an iPad and it seemed to work well enough, with friendly features like touch focusing offering the sort of intuitive control you'd expect.

Remote camera control isn't anything new, but usually there is a computer involved which handles the control and the software, something that isn't necessary here.

As this function is built into the camera it won't cost you a penny, but you'll have to buy a Nikon D4 first, and that will cost you £4799 (body only).

