Nikon 1 compact system camera range celebrated with massive system camera

Nikon unveiled its Nikon 1 V1 and J1 compact system cameras in style, with a massive version of the J1 appearing overnight in London's Covent Garden.

The big hand sculptures that hold it have been installed for some time, leading to much speculation as to their purpose, but all was revealed when the new camera suddenly appeared.

At 6-feet high, the hands and camera are certainly impressive, and if you're in the area, you should definitely take a look. Plus, there are similar structures in other major cities around Europe; Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Zurich, Warsaw and Milan all have identical sculptures.

Simon Iddon, product manager for Nikon 1 is pleased that the installation has garnered such interest: "The launch of Nikon 1 is our most significant announcement since we introduced our first digital camera 14 years ago," he says. "We believe that this is the camera the world has been waiting for and that is what the ambitious hands installation at London and others across Europe are intended to dramatise."

Incidentally, the official pictures of the hands were taken with a Nikon D35, not a Nikon 1 (we checked the EXIF data), which is a shame, but at least they weren't taken with a Canon 1D...