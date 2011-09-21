Nikon 1 J1: The compact interchangeable lens camera

So, Nikon is finally jumping head first into the mirrorless interchangeable lens game with the launch of its Nikon 1 range. And key to the new line-up is the fact that the company seems to be effectively endorsing compact system cameras, an area that was once a niche movement.

And this is no more apparent than with the launch of the Nikon 1 J1, a colourful and compact camera with a spec sheet that is anything but small. Nikon might not be calling it a compact per se, but if the glove fits...

The J1 is, according to its makers, "ideal for those who want a camera that effortlessly captures vivid personal and family memories" and comes in a variety of colours including "hot pink" so you'd be forgiven for thinking that this is your run of the mill budget compact.

Instead though, this is a serious snapper, offering a 10.1-megapixel CX-format (13.2 x 8.8mm) CMOS sensor with a 2.7x crop factor, 10fps stills shooting, 1080 HD video recording at 30fps, a 3-inch LCD screen, 1200fps slow-motion recording at 320x120, simultaneous video and still capture, 73-point hybrid autofocus, and support for 12-bit RAW files.

It packs a built-in flash, is powered by the Expeed 3 image processor and is, of course, compatible with the new 1-mount lens system and the Nikon 1 range accessories. In the box you'll get a 10-30mm lens.

Obviously, this all comes in a tad more money than your standard compact. It'll hit shops on 20 October, starting at £549.99 (for the 10-mm kit).

Expect a full hands-on write up, and a comprehensive review to appear on Pocket-lint soon.