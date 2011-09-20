I Am Coming: Nikon teases new camera

At 6pm on Wednesday 21 September 2011 Nikon will launch a new camera. What that camera will actually be is yet to be detailed, as Nikon hasn't mentioned that vital bit of information on the teaser site it has created for the announcement.

Of course that’s the official line. The unofficial line is that the company is widely expected to announce the launch of a new mirrorless system camera, beating Canon to the punch and taking on the likes of Samsung, Olympus, Panasonic and Sony at the same time.

Although Nikon's name is nowhere to be seen on the site and the domain has been registered to: "The New Media Edge Co., Ltd." the colour, font, wording, and style is identical to Nikon's current advertising branding.

While the rumours floating around the web about a mirrorless camera are plentiful, solid facts are few and far between, with rumours starting and then quickly being debunked almost within the same hour.

Still, you can rest assured that whatever Nikon has planned, Pocket-lint will be one of the first to bring you all the latest news as it happens.

Check out the latest Nikon news via our dedicated Nikon homepage.