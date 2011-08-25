  Tech deal: Nikon launches D5100 cashback offer

Amongst all the recent camera releases, Nikon has also just announced a deal which it hopes could persuade you to opt for one of its higher-end efforts. Those of you looking for a DSLR - specifically a Nikon D5100 - can claim up to £75 cashback.

Seeing as the price of the D5100 is hovering around the £650 mark, although not massive, it still acts as pretty good deal. The camera itself is a cracker; when Pocket-lint reviewed it, of particular note was the excellent image and video quality, quick focusing, decent vari-angle screen and some first-class low light performance.

Basically, customers in the UK and Republic of Ireland can claim £50 / 60 euros back on purchases of the Nikon D5100 with any new Nikkor Lens. Alternatively, customers can claim £75 / 85 euros back on purchases of the Nikon D5100 body and two new Nikkor lenses.

Running from Thursday 25 August - 30 September 2011, to take advantage of the offer you'll need to buy the camera using Nikon’s pre-paid Visa card process and all claims must be received by 31 October 2011. For more information about the offer and how to claim you can visit www.nikon.co.uk/cashback.