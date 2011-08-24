Nikon S range headed up by the 3D shooting Coolpix S100

Had enough Nikon Coolpix action for one day, or can you handle one more blast? Well, we say one more blast, we actually mean three. But after this we're done, we promise.

Saving the best until last (well, the worst actually, but there's still some excitement juice left in the tank) - Nikon has updated its S range with three new compacts - as well as the Nikon Coolpix S1200pj that wants to hook up with your iPhone.

Starting with the pick of the punch, the Coolpix S100 is a 3D shooting compact that packs a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor, the Expeed C2 engine, a 3.5-inch OLED screen, with a multitouch control panel and also offers something that some of its bigger brothers do not - Full HD 1080p video recording.

Next is the Coolpix S4150, which is a 14-megapixel camera with 720p video capabilities, a 5x optical zoom, a 3-inch LCD touchscreen and is pretty lightweight at 128g.

Finally, the Coolpix S6150 throws a wide-angle 7x zoom Nikkor lens with a 28-196mm optical zoom into the compact equation and packs a 16-megapixel image sensor. Like the S4150, it also has a 3-inch touchscreen, as well as a dedicated movie button.

All three S range cameras hit the shops on 1 September, in a variety of colours and cost as follows: £249.99 for the S100, £159.99 for the S6150 and £139.99 for the S4150.