Nikon P7000 hands on

It's one thing to hear about the arrival of the Nikon Coolpix P7000 professional end compact camera but you don't know anything about it till you've had it in your hands. So, for those of you with hands too far away from Nikon, here's the next best thing.

The P7000's sensor is stepped down to a controllable 10 megapixels CCD with Nikon's EXPEED C2 processor underpinning the whole thing, aiming to give exceptional quality under difficult conditions. Sitting on the front is a 7.1x, 28-200mm Nikkor lens with a max aperture of F/2.8 on offer at the widest angle.

Around the back is a high-resolution 3-inch 920k-dot display and just about everywhere else on the rear chassis is a selector wheel of some type. It's as manual as a camera gets but also brings all the joys of 720p video recording and scene modes as well.

It's out on 23 September 2010 and will cost you a cool £489.99.

