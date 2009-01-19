  Nikon extends cashback offer on D60 camera kits

Nikon has extended its winter cashback promotion announced back in November.

Although the offer was due to finish today, customers will now be able to claim up to £50 back on purchases of Nikon D60 DSLR camera kits until 31 March.

The cash back offer is available on all lens combinations purchased

between 17 November and 31 March 2009 inclusive.

Any customers buying the D60 single lens kit will be able to get £30 cashback, while buyers of the twin lens kit will be able to claim back the full £50.

Claim forms have to be received by 30 April to qualify for the money back.

More details on how to submit a claim can be found on Nikon's website so head over there if you're thinking of making a purchase.