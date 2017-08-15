Motorola VerveCam+ is a compact action cam with live streaming

Motorola has taken the wraps off the VerveCam+, its first action camera to be sold in the UK. It's been designed to go anywhere with you, whether it be in the water, on ski slopes or climbing rocks and comes with a range of mounting accessories to leave you hands-free.

We wrote about a Motorola VerveCam in February last year when the company announced a new VerveLife series of products. That version wasn't available in the UK and was just the camera on its own. The new Plus model is available in the UK and comes with accessories.

Front and centre of the VerveCam+ is a 138-degree wide-angle lens that records footage in 2.5K, ideal for playing back on a number of flagship smartphones with QHD screens. Other action cameras may record footage in 4K, but you can only take full advantage of the extra resolution if you have a 4K screen to view it on.

You're able to take the camera down to depths of up to 25 metres and the built-in memory will let you record up to 90 minutes of footage. You can expand the memory via microSD up to 32GB.

If you'd rather show your friends and family what you're up to while you're doing it, rather than when you get back from your trip, you can livestream from the camera when you connect it to your phone. Videos are shared through your YouTube channel and can be streamed in high definition.

Supplied accessories include a wearable clip, bumper with lanyard, waterproof sports case and a universal tripod mount. An optional action pack gives you more mounting options, for your head, a helmet or a bike. It also include a smart tag Bluetooth selfie ticker for remote photo shooting from your phone.

The Motorola VerveCam+ is available now for £150/$180, and the action pack is available for £40.

Buy the Motorola VerveCam+ from Amazon UK / Amazon US

Buy the Motorola VerveCam+ action pack from Amazon UK