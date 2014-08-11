  1. Home
Lomography DIY Konstruktor F 35mm SLR camera and flash bundle now available for low price

Lomography has launched a do-it-yourself camera bundle. It is a 35mm SLR that enables analog photography lovers to build their own film camera.

More than a year ago, Lomography introduced its own colourful SLR camera called the Konstruktor F. It is perfectly capable of snapping vintage-esque photos - if you assemble it correctly. The kit comes with all the necessary camera parts, including film, instructions, screwdriver, sticker set for personalisation, and even a just-announced flash. You can choose between one of three flash models (see gallery below for images).

The Konstruktor F provides a top-down viewfinder and bulb settings for long exposures. It also sports a 1/80s shutter speed with multiple exposures, 0.5m Infinity focus distance and detachable 50mm f/10 lens. Users can change lenses thanks to the camera's interchangeable system. And that's just the starter kit. Lomography also sells a Konstrucker F and Flash Connection bundle for around $110.

"Get the brand new Konstruktor F and the Flash Connection Kit together with the Lomography Flash of your desire. Save 25 per cent on the flash compared o the single purchase," explained Lomography on its website. "From assembling the camera to shooting with it, this DIY kit is a perfect tool to enrich your analogue experience."

Lomography's new camera - which is £29 by itself - obviously isn't a modern DSLR with HD recording, but it does combine the antique experiences of model-building and film photography. You will even get some nice, filtered-like photographs in the end...sans-Instagram.

Check out Lomography's Konstrukter page for a look at other bundle ranging from £29 to £112.

