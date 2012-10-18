Lomography Belair X 6-12 cameras bring back the bellows to print photography

Those iconic camera folk at Lomography are at it again, this time delivering a camera that is capable of capturing photos in three different formats.

The Lomography Belair X 6-12 can take regular 6x9 snaps, square 6x6 or 6x12 panoramic shots. The interchangeable lens system enables photographers to alternate between a detachable 90mm standard lens and a 58mm wide-angle lens, giving even more scope for distinctive snaps.

Lomography has also introduced a new auto-exposure feature that adjusts the shutter speed, while the Belair X 6-12 offers an ISO range of 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1600.

As is the norm with Lomography cameras, the Belair X 6-12 uses film and is modestly built in terms of size, while the very design of the camera is sure to get admiring looks, even before you’ve shown off your prints.

The camera is available in three versions, and the first 300 customers to pre-order the Belair X 6-12 Globe-trotter, which features a snakeskin leather design, can get a 30 per cent discount on the launch price - meaning they’ll have to shell out only £289.

The other two models are the Belair X 6-12 Jetsetter, which features a brown leather band and costs £269 and the charcoal coloured Belair X 6-12 City Slicker at £199.