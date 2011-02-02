Lomography to offer remote film processing

Analogue photography brand Lomography is to offer remote processing to UK customers for the first time.



Unless you live near one of the company's two UK stores, both of which are in London, then until now you will have had to settle on getting your films processed at the nearest Snappy Snaps or Boots, who don't always understand issues such as cross processing and sprocket prints.



Lomography UK's online manager Heidi Mace exclusively revealed to Pocket-lint that: "As of 1 March, Lomography will begin beta-testing its online order service where you can send your films by post to the processing lab at the East London store and have your prints and CD of pictures sent out to you. A full, nationwide launch of the service is expected in April.



"We're hoping that the prices for processing will be the same as they are in the shops, with a little extra for the postage and packing, but this is still to be confirmed.



"It should take about a week to get your prints back, but you'll also be sent a link so you can access them online even faster".



A list of random email addresses will soon receive an invite to use the service in March, at a reduced rate.



Mace told us that: "It's been frustrating that we haven't been able to offer a mail order service to everyone in the UK before. We truly understand film processing, where as not all the high street places do. We know that the demand for analogue processing is there, so we expect to see a lot of business at our new lab, both from Lomo owners and people who are still using their vintage, non-Lomo analogue cameras."



In the same way that Lomo offers photography workshops at its stores, it also plans to offer a similar experience at its new processing lab. One of the planned workshops involves using household chemicals on the films to see what effects they have.



The Lomo brand already runs a successful mail order service in Asia and is currently carrying out pre-launch testing in the USA.



We'll bring you more details as soon as we have them.