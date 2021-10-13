Logitech reveals multi-camera solution for live streamers and creators

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech has revealed what it's calling a "broadcast studio in a box" in the form of the Mevo Start 3-Pack. This box includes three wireless cameras that are purpose-built for live streaming and for multi-camera broadcasts.
The company says that the Mevo Start 3-Pack is perfect for those who want to create professional content with a multi-camera setup and live stream from multiple angles at the same time. Think multi-angle cooking shows, podcasts, special events or band sessions. All streamed directly on YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and more.
- Best webcams: Top cameras for video calls, streaming and more
- How to start streaming your gaming: All the gear you need
squirrel_widget_6149743
The Mevo camera is a wireless 1080p capable camera that offers an 83.7-degree diagonal field of view and the ability to capture footage for up to six hours wirelessly or be powered via USB-C for continuous capture.
The magic all happens through the free Mevo Multicam app (available for Android and iOS) which lets you control the cameras and your streaming with just a few taps. Switching cameras with ease and streaming straight to your favourite platform.
Logitech has tried to make the package the complete solution too. With built-in noise-cancelling microphones, it says can capture clear audio or alternatively you can use your own 3.5mm devices.
Mevo Start 3-Pack is available in the UK from Friday 29 October 2021 directly from Mevo and from Amazon for the recommended retail price of £999.