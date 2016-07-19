LG Action Cam is a Snapdragon-powered LTE camera offering 4K video

LG has announced its latest Friend, this time it's an action camera designed to be the perfect companion for your smartphone.

The imaginatively named LG Action Cam takes on the barrel-type design, like the TomTom Bandit, measuring 35 x 35 x 79.7mm and weighing 99g.

It comes offering IP67 protection from dust and water meaning it will handle just about anything you throw at it. It comes with a mounting cage, which appears to offer a standard GoPro attachment on the bottom, so will be compatible with a huge range of GoPro and third-party accessories.

As for the tech specs, the LG Action Cam has a 1/2.3-in type 12.3-megapixel sensor, with large 1.55µm pixels. There's a wide-angle 150-degree lens on the front.

The camera will capture Ultra HD at 30fps, but action fans will probably be drawn to the Full HD 60fps option. There is live streaming over 3G and 4G networks at upto 720/30p, if you feel the need to show the world what you're doing, as you do it.

That wireless connection comes from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 chipset that sits inside the camera. There's also an accelerometer and gyroscope and and Action Cam companion app (on Google Play), although there's no mention of whether the app does anything other than control the camera.

Video is recorded to microSD card, supporting up to 2TB cards (on paper). The battery claims to offer up to 3 hours of Full HD footage.

The Action Cam was originally launched in Korea earlier in 2016, and its arrival in Europe and US is imminent. There's no exact price or release date for the LG Action Cam, but we'll update as soon as we hear more.