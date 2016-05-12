LG Action Cam livestreams over 4G, is 4K and works with YouTube Live

LG has announced an addition to its Friend ecosystem, the LG Action Cam. It is capable of capturing 4K video footage and also stream content to services such as YouTube Live over a 4G connection.

Its LTE connectivity will be dependent on partnered carriers - which are yet to be announced in the UK or US - but LG has revealed that it can also be used over a 3G network if required.

The camera has a 12.3-megapixel sensor and is also Wi-Fi enabled. It has Bluetooth 4.1 support and a USB Type-C port for good measure.

Video can be recorded in Ultra HD at 30fps, Full HD at 60fps, and 720p at 120fps for slow motion capture.

Live streaming is capped at 1080p in 30fps.

There is 4GB of internal storage, with a microSD card slot capable of expanding that by up to a further 2TB.

The processor details have not been revealed, but it does have 2GB of RAM.

The LG Action Cam is perhaps larger than some rivals on the market, at 35 x 35 x 77.9mm. It weighs 95g. The camera is also IP67 water and dust proof, able to be submerged to one metre for up to 30 minutes.

The 1,400mAh battery is capable of up to four hours of Full HD recording.

Global price and release details are yet to be confirmed, but it will be available in South Korea initially, hitting shops there in June.