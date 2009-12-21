  LG calls for "Good Moments" pics to be shown on giant Piccadilly Circus display

If you're the type that likes to share your personal life far and wide then we have the ultimate platform for you - LG's giant LED screen at Piccadilly Circus - seen by around 1.1 million people every week.



The company's "Life's Good Moments" campaign is calling for consumers to submit photographs that show their own "Good Moments" for possible posting on the massive display.



"Consumers are invited to upload photographs that capture their 'Life's Good Moments' via a gallery on the LG website", says the company. "This can be anything from a fun night out spent with close friends, that big fish you caught, to your child's first steps".



Every month a selection of photographs in the gallery will be chosen by the public to be shown on the LG screen with prizes to be won for popular pics.