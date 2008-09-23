  Leica confirms launch plans for R10 DSLR

Leica's been mighty busy.

Not only has Photokina brought news on the new S2 system - a 37-megapixel camera - but there are also rumours of a new DSLR.

According to web reports, the R10 will contain a full-frame imaging sensor and is also expected to draw on Leica's more traditional design heritage rather than offering similar lines to the wealth of DSLRs on the market at the moment.

Amateur Photographer is reporting that the R10 will accept R-system Leica lenses.

Leica is planning an informal launch at Photokina but is not likely to reveal tech specs or indeed a full launch date as the DSLR is very much a work in progress.

In separate news - Leica has revealed that it has signed up to a "strategic alliance" with digital camera back manufacturer Phase One.

Speculation is that this will speed up the development of the S2 system but could also signify a successor to the M8, although Leica is keeping quiet on the rumours.