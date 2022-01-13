(Pocket-lint) - Leica has introduced the latest generation of its M rangefinder.

The new model, called the M11, looks a lot like the M10, with its biggest upgrade being a new 60-megapixel backside-illuminated full-frame CMOS sensor that captures 14 stops of dynamic range at full resolution. The M11 also allows you to capture RAW files at 36 or 18 megapixels. File sizes range from 70MB to 120MB for a 60-megapixel DNG RAW file, while the 18-megapixel setting can bring that down to as low as 20MB per image.

Leica included an ultra-thin UV filter on top of its new sensor, which will apparently result in a more natural colour reproduction.

Other features include an optical viewfinder and a bright 3.0-inch LCD screen on the back for accessing the menus and using live view.

The ISO range starts at 64 and goes up to 50,000, and the batter is 64 per cent larger than the M10's. It can last for up to 700 captures using live view on the rear display or 1,700 when using the rangefinder. There's also a USB-C port for data transfer, including from an iPhone and iPad.

Leica also built in 64GB storage into the camera, or you can choose to save images to an SD card.

In terms of design, the silver model has a brass top plate, while the black one has a lighter aluminium one. Another key difference between the M11 and its predecessors is the lack of Leica’s bottom plate, which provides direct access to the M11’s battery, memory card bay, and USB-C port.

60.3-megapixel full-frame image sensor

UHS-II SDXC cards (up to 2TB supported)

64GB internal memory

USB-C battery recharging and data transfer

Leica M-mount lens compatibility

540g weight (black model with battery)

Optical rangefinder viewfinder

2.95-inch LCD display

ISO speeds from 64-50,000

Shutter speed from 1 hour to 1/16,000 (with electronic shutter)

4.5 frames per second burst mode

1,800-mAh battery

The M11 is the first in the new line of M-series cameras, with the company only announcing this one model as of right now. But Leica said the M11 is available now (starting 13 January 2022), with a price tag of $8,995. You can purchase it through authorised Leica dealers such as B&H.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.