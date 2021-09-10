Leica launches very limited James Bond "007 Edition" Q2 camera

(Pocket-lint) - Leica Camera has launched a very limited special edition of its Q2 camera to celebrate the upcoming launch of No Time To Die, the latest James Bond franchise movie.

It will be limited to just 250 units, each individually numbered, so that the owners get to know which of the 250 units they have purchased. Understandably, this makes it a highly collectable item and one you'll never see at any regular retailer store.

The special edition Q2 features the 007 logo on the top plate, as well as on the back of the camera on the LCD monitor bezel. What's really cool though is it features the iconic Bond gun barrel design on the lens cap.

When shut you'll see that same gun barrel view that appears at the beginning of every James Bond movie, immediately after the credits.

The cameras body is wrapped in a layer of Ocean Green leather, which is also matched by the leather exterior of the custom Globe-Trotter case that ships with the special edition camera.

Everything about this launch screams "craftmanship", with the Q2 camera hand-made in Germany and the Globe-Trotter case handcrafted in Britain.

Of course, this launch isn't about camera specs, but for those interested it features a 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor and is also dust and spray resistant with IP52 certification. There's a 3.68-million dot OLED viewfinder, a 28mm fixed prime Summilux f/1.7 lens and 4K video recording too.

So how much would one of these collectable cameras set you back? That would be a handsome £6,750, but good luck trying to find one. The Leica Q2 "007 Edition" is already showing as sold out at the 007 store.