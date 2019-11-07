The Leica SL2 is here. And it could be yours for a mere £5,300 ($5,995). Because, yes, it's a Lecia and, yes, it's therefore expensive. But why would you spend so much on an interchangeable lens camera? Here's what's new for round two.

The SL2 ups the resolution count to 47-megapixels (from 24MP of the original), utilising what's presumed to be the same full-frame sensor as found in the Panasonic Lumix S1R.

That's not all, though, the SL2 adds a new grip with greater recess for a better hold. It's also IP54 weather-sealed so you don't have to worry about rain or splashes.

On the rear there are three new buttons to the left side of the screen, making for easier control than the original, which had no buttons at all there.

In addition the SL2's autofocus has been revamped, to now include face-detection with live tracking. It doesn't offer eye-detection like the Panasonic, but that's a bit step up for simplicity from the Leica.

The OLED viewfinder offers a huge 5.76m-dot resolution, too, meaning more pixels crammed into that viewpoint than the original's 4.4m-dot offering.

Burst shooting is possible at 10 frames per second (10fps), which is down on the 11fps of the original - but considering the second-gen model has twice the resolution, that's a lot more data to be churning through. Plus 20fps is possible if using an electronic shutter.

The Leica SL2 goes on sale from 21 November. With its SL mount it can accept any compatible lenses, which has been expanding lately thanks to both Panasonic and Sigma being part of this alliance.