Leica's new M-E camera is more affordable than ever

Leica has introduced an all-new, much more affordable camera to its M series of digital cameras. The aim: to offer a quality experience, at a price that lowers the bar of entry into the world of Leica.

The M-E (Typ 240) comes in with a price advertised at £3,500 in the UK or $3,995 in the US, which is considerably cheaper than the M10 rangefinder camera.

Granted, it's still not quite in your budget camera territory, but for Leica, this is a low price for something that still promises to be a premium product.

The M-E (Typ 240) is hand made in Germany, has genuine leather on the outside and is dust and spray/water resistant.

As well as the usual fastidiousness in design and build quality, Leica has built in a 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with light sensitivity up to ISO 6400 for great low light performance.

With its 2GB buffer memory, it promises that you'll be able to snap shots in quick succession without losing out on the action.

As with virtually every other M series camera, the new M-E has the M bayonet mount, which means it's compatible with pretty much every M lens ever made.

As well as all that, it can even capture video. Sadly it's not 4K, but it will allow you to shoot in full HD, 1080p resolution, which will look pretty unique with that classic "Leica look".

The M-E (Typ 240) goes on sale at the end of July.