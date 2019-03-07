Remember the Leica Q? Probably not, because it launched in 2015, which, in tech years, means it's getting quite long in the tooth.

But, to refresh your memory, four years ago we thought it was the best fixed-lens full-frame compact ever made, thanks to exceptional optical and imaging capabilities. Whether you’re a staunch Leica fan, or simply a photography fan, the Leica Q is something we thought would transcend users old and new, thanks to its combination of classic and modern features. So, to put it mildly, we're super stoked that Leica is launching a Q2.

It’s obvious that Leica knew it had something special with the original Leica Q, because the new Leica Q2 shares some of the best features with its older sibling. The body of the two cameras are obviously similar, as are the quick response time, continuous shooting ability, and the autofocus. However, technology has changed a lot in the past four years and that’s enabled some huge improvements.

For instance, there is a new 47.3 megapixel sensor, which is nearly double the original Leica Q’s 24 megapixel sensor. This puts the Leica Q2 in league with some of the highest-resolution cameras that have come out recently. The Leica Q2 also features an upgraded processor, which allows for other fancy features such as 4K video recording at 24 and 30 frames per second or 1080p at up to 120fps.

Leica has also pointed out that, while the body of the Leica Q2 intentionally looks similar to the original, the inside of the Leica Q2 has been completely redesigned. The new model features no ports for outputs, such as USB or HDMI, in order to give it IP52 dust and splash resistance. Instead, the Leica Q2 will use Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi connectivity to transfer images to phones or computers.

The viewfinder is also improved. It has an OLED screen and a higher refresh rate and greater magnification. The Leica Q2 has a new battery, too, which allows it to be used for 30 per cent longer than the original. As for the lens, it's the same (28mm f/1.7 optically stabilized) as its predecessor.

The Leica Q2 is available now and costs $4,995. Unfortunately, that's a $500 increase over the original Leica Q’s launch price.