Leica TL2 keeps the same gorgeous design but upgrades the internals

German camera manufacturer Leica has announced the TL2 mirrorless camera as successor to the Leica T that was released in 2014.

Leica has changed very little in terms of overall design of the camera, but the new model comes with a new image sensor, faster processor, improved autofocus and electronic shutter and above all a new, more expensive price.

German car maker Audi has once again been brought onboard to assist with the design of the camera, which is machined from a single block of aluminium.

The Leica TL2 uses the company's L-mount system, but an adapter is available to use with M-mount and R-mount lenses if you wish to use them instead.

The TL2 has a 24-megapixel APS-C sensor, compared to the 16-megapixel found on the T, and the ISO range has been vastly improved. Where the original T could 'only' go up to 12,500, the TL2 is capable of going up to 50,000 should you need it to.

The 9-point autofocus system on the Leica T has been upgraded to a new 49-point system on the TL2, which the German company says makes the TL2 three times faster at focusing than before.

Other improvements include an electronic shutter that can shoot up to 1/40,000th of a second and can shoot in continuous mode up to 20 frames per second using the same shutter. The mechanical shutter maxes out at 1/4,000th of a second, or 7 frames per second in continuous shooting mode.

In terms of video, the Leica TL2 can shoot 4K footage at 30fps or full HD 1080p video at up to 60fps. Photos and videos can be stored on the 32GB of internal storage if you don't happen to have an SD card on you.

On the back you'll find a 3.7-inch LCD touchscreen, with the user interface being customisable to suit your preferences. Other features include file transfer via USB 3.0, HDMI output and built-in Wi-Fi for connecting the camera to a smartphone or tablet, to use with the Leica app.

The Leica TL2 is available now for around £1,700 body only.