Leica competition: Win a place on an exclusive Leica SL photography workshop

Ever wanted to get your hands on the Leica SL, the company’s first ever full-frame mirrorless camera, to test it out for yourself? Now is your chance.

On Saturday 5 November 2016, from 10am to 4pm, Leica will be hosting a special Akademie workshop in its iconic London Mayfair location, with places for six lucky Pocket-lint competition winners to sample the SL in a creative workshop environment.

With an assignment set by Akademie Tutor, Robin Sinha, you’ll get the opportunity to experience the mirrorless camera, plus Leica’s legendary lenses, under expert tuition.

This free-to-enter competition - which would typically cost £195 for the day - is open to all UK residents, whether a Leica user or not. It’s your chance to experience first-hand why the German camera-maker is internationally renowned.

Refreshments will be provided on arrival, as will a buffet lunch in the Leica Cafe, after which there will be a photo critique to discuss your images and the camera, followed by a personal visit to the Leica Store Mayfair.

For your chance to win this one-off experience opportunity, correctly answer this simple question. Winners will be drawn on Thursday 27 October and alerted by email.

Winners will be selected at random from all entries received. One entry per person. Entries received after the closing date of Thursday 27 October will not be eligible. No purchase necessary. Competition open to UK residents age 18 or over only. Transport to and from London, and accommodation, are not provided. Official photographic ID (such as passport or driving licence) plus one other form of identification showing the attendee’s UK address will be required on the day for security purposes (participation will not be permitted without both forms of ID). Leica reserves the right to change or alter Akademie workshops as necessary (in the event of poor weather, for example). Leica Camera Ltd and Pocket-lint do not accept liability for any loss, injury or accident that may occur during a workshop. The workshop may be photographed, and the images used for promotional purposes by Leica in the future. By entering the competition, the entrant agrees to their image being used in this way, free of any charge. Images shot on the Leica SL on the day remain the copyright of the photographer, however, by taking part, the photographer agrees that these images may be used by Leica for promotional purposes in the future. Pocket-lint and Leica reserve the right to publish the name of the winning entrant on their web sites and social media channels. No correspondence will be entered into regarding the selection of the winners. All entry instructions form part of the terms and conditions, which, by taking part, all entrants will be deemed to have accepted. If the winner is unable for any reason to accept the prize or cannot be contacted, Pocket-lint reserves the right to award the prize to another participant whose name will be chosen from all other eligible entries received. The prize is not transferable and no cash alternative is available. Leica Akademie is located at 27 Bruton Place, Mayfair, London W1J 6NR. Promoter name: Pocket-lint.com

This competition has finished.