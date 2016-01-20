Leica X-U outdoor camera is designed to be taken on your next adventure

Who says adventurous types can't take good pictures? That's the thinking from Leica. It has just launched a new outdoor and underwater focused camera, the Leica X-U.

The new £2,400 camera will feature a fast Leica Summilux 23mm f/1.7 ASPH lens (equivalent to 35mm in 35mm format) with underwater protection filter, and a large APS-C CMOS sensor and work in depths up to 15m.

The Leica X-U is shock-resistant, dust-sealed and shatter-proof.

Featuring a 16.5-megapixel (16.2MP effective) APS-C CMOS sensor, the Leica X-U's Summilux 23 mm f/1.7 ASPH lens promises natural colour reproduction with a focusing distance of 20cm.

Made in Germany in collaboration with Audi Design, the Leica X-U incorporates a non-slip body, a toughened monitor screen cover for the 3-inch high-res screen on the back, and a failsafe double locking system for the battery compartment and memory card slot so those worried about water creeping in shouldn't be. It also features an integrated flash above the lens and dials to make underwater control that little bit easier.

Not just about stills, the Leica X-U can record video in 1080p or 720p, at 30 full frames per second in MP4 format. Sadly 4K doesn't appear to be an option.

For those about to head off on their latest expedition and needing to record it all, the Leica X-U (Typ 113) is available now from Leica stores and authorised Leica UK dealers, at a suggested retail price of £2,400.