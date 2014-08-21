  Leica M-P rangefinder camera packs full-frame pro specs into a small body

Leica Camera AG has announced that its new Leica M-P will join its rangefinder models from today.

This new compact, multi-lens camera offers photographers the ability to capture moments quickly but unlike the Leica M this new M-P model has a larger 2GB RAM buffer. This makes it double that of the Leica M. This extended memory means up to 24 images can be shot continuously at a speed of 3 frames per second.

The camera features a full-frame CMOS sensor with 24-megapixels, 10 times magnification, 1080p video, a 1,800mAh battery and a traditional thumb wheel.

The Leica M-P is built to last with a focus on being robust. The 3-inch 920k LCD screen is covered in a sapphire crystal cover which is one of the strongest materials on the planet so scratching shouldn't be an issue. There is also an anti-reflective coating on both sides of the glass meaning that even in direct sunlight pictures should be displayed clearly on the screen.

After hearing from many Leica M camera users that they tape over the logo for maximum discretion, it has been removed from the Leica M-P model. Instead the top plate of the camera is engraved with a subtle Leica script.

Another new feature on this camera is a frame selection level for subject framing. This works by bright-line framing for six different focal lengths which can be projected onto the viewfinder to simulate the frame. These are shown in pairs for focal lengths of 28 and 90mm, 35 and 135mm, or 50 and 75mm. This means lens changes aren't needed to assess framing.

The Leica M-P is available now for £5650 in either black-paint or silver chrome.

