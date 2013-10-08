Jony Ive-designed Leica M for (RED) shown off, to be auctioned for charity at Sotheby's

Leica Camera has just shown off new The Leica M for (RED) camera, and it's entirely designed by Apple's Jony Ive as well as industrial designer Marc Newson.

The Leica M for (RED) is based on the original Leica M, a digital full-frame 35 mm rangefinder camera, and it will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s in New York on 23 November 2013 to raise money for (Product) RED. Founded in 2006 by U2 frontman and activist Bono, PRODUCT (RED) is the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

The new Leica M for (RED) features a laser-machined aluminium body, anodised aluminium outer shell, full-format CMOS sensor, high-performance processor and a new Leica APO-Summicron –M 50mm f/2 ASPH lens. Leica revealed that the lens represents the "best in photography along with its innovative design", and that it took exactly 561 models, nearly 1,000 prototype parts and 85 days to create this "unique, one of a kind camera".

Sotheby's announced in September that Ive and Newson would create unique pieces for the (PRODUCT) RED charity auction. Those pieces included one-of-a-kind 18ct rose gold Apple EarPods, Steinway & Sons piano, 2012 Range Rover and more.

The (PRODUCT) RED Twitter account also revealed last month that Apple’s contributions to the charity had reached $65 million. The Cupertino company raised the funds by selling red-coloured versions of the iPod shuffle, iPod nano, iPod touch, iPad Smart Cover and iPhone 4S bumper under the (PRODUCT) RED branding. It then donated a portion of profits to the charity.