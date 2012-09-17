  Leica D-Lux 6 offers high-end compact camera skills

Leica has announced a new compact camera, the Leica D-Lux 6. Continuing the partnership with Panasonic, the Leica D-Lux 6 is the German company's rebadged Lumix LX7.

Rebadging might sound like a bad thing, but when the Lumix LX7 is a cracking high-end compact camera, we can be a little more forgiving, especially sporting that iconic Leica roundel.

The Leica D-Lux 6 comes with a 4x zoom, 24-90mm (35mm equiv) lens, with an impressive f/1.4 maximum aperture on offer. This sits on a 1/1.7-inch type 12.7-megapixel CMOS sensor.

As a compact model, you get all the benefits of point and shoot automatic controls, as well as manual shooting options. The ISO range offers sensitivity running up to 12,800 in the extended range, although our tests of the Lumix LX7 suggest that sticking to the low-mid range of ISO will garner the best results.

There are plenty of control options that fall under your fingers, so if you want step away from the auto-everything shooting that the camera offers, you'll find yourself well catered for.

Around the back is a 3-inch 920k-dot display and for those wanting a viewfinder, there's an optional electronic viewfinder accessory. You also get a licence for Adobe Lightroom 4 in the box.

The Leica D-Lux 6 will be available in November 2012 for a suggested price of £600. You can get an idea of what to expect by reading our full Panasonic Lumix LX7 review right now.