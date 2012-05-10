  Leica X2 APS-C compact camera promises high performance at a price

The Leica X2 supplants 2009's X1 as the German company's premium APS-C compact camera. It offers a fixed 24mm (36mm in 35mm terms) Leica Elmarit f/2.8 lens.

The body, which is pretty large at 124 x 69 x 51.5mm, reflects classic Leica design lines, and offers a metal construction finished with leather trim. We're keen on the chunky top-plate dials and pleased the round pop-up flash found on the X1 has been retained.

Internally the Leica X2 is based on a 16.5-megapixel CMOS sensor (16.2 effective), in the APS-C format. This sensor size is typically found in DSLR cameras, only recently creeping into compact models like the Canon G1 X.

There is a new 11-point autofocus system in place which promises to be near silent, the ISO range runs all the way up to 12500 and you get continuous shooting at up to 5fps.

There's a range of shooting modes on offer, from full manual through to auto, with film modes offered to add a touch of difference to your shots. Around the back of the Leica X2 is a 2.7-inch 230k-dot display.

There is a hot shoe which will accommodate the Leica SF 24D or SF 58 flash, if you need more light, but more interestingly you'll be able to get an electronic viewfinder (£360) or a 36mm Bright Live viewfinder (£269). As always, there will be a range leather cases available.

The Leica X2 will be available in black or silver finishes and will set you back £1,575. It will be available from May 2012.

Included in the price you'll get a download of Adobe Photoshop Lightroom (£100).