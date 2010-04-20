  1. Home
Leica unveils V-LUX 20 compact camera

German camera manufacturer Leica has announced the release of the V-LUX 20 - a compact camera that features a 12.1-megapixel sensor and a 12x optical zoom lens.

More specifically, that lens is a  Leica DC-VARIO-ELMAR 4.1-49.2mm f/3.3-4.9 ASPH. zoom lens with a focal range of 25-300mm. It's the first Leica camera to feature an in-built GPS chip, meaning that it can geotag photos as you take them in the EXIF data.

It can also take 720p video, which you can play back on the 3-inch LCD with 460k pixel resolution. There's the usual array of face detection, automatic scene selection and smart exposure features, too, all of which are available in both movie and regular stills mode. There's also image stabilization mode, for the less stable amongst you.

It comes in matte black, and will be available from May 2010. It has a suggested retail price of £495, and there's an optional brown leather case for an extra £70.

